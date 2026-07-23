Hong Kong, Macao youth explore innovation opportunities in Guangdong

(ECNS) -- More than 30 young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and Macao took part in a three-day program in Foshan, a manufacturing hub in south China's Guangdong province, to explore local green manufacturing industries and connect with innovation and startup resources.

Hong Kong and Macao youth explore innovation and startup opportunities during a visit to Foshan, Guangdong Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The program is part of the eighth "Charming Foshan Tour" and the fifth season of the "Bay Area Youth Innovation Tour," designed to help participants better understand the mainland’s market environment, industrial ecosystem and startup policies.

The "Charming Foshan Tour" has been running for eight years as a key talent recruitment brand, evolving from a city sightseeing event into a platform for building a full-chain talent ecosystem.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)