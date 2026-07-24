2026 Digital Heritage Global Innovator Contest concludes in Nanjing

(ECNS)— The 2026 Digital Heritage Global Innovator Contest concluded on Wednesday evening at the Grand Bao’en Temple Ruins Museum in Nanjing.

Finale of the 2026 Digital Heritage Global Innovator Contest in Nanjing on July 22. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Organized by the museum with support from UNESCO, the competition brought together universities, museums, cultural institutions and technology companies from around the world. It aimed to establish an international co-creation platform connecting young people, cultural heritage and digital innovation.

A total of 36 innovators from nine countries took part in the final. The Suzhen team, made up of young creators from China, Pakistan and Vietnam, won the championship with its project, Echoes of a Thousand Lights.

Finale of the 2026 Digital Heritage Global Innovator Contest in Nanjing on July 22. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

“Our idea was to transform the mythical creatures decorating a glazed archway from the Ming Dynasty into handheld lamps,” said team member Chen Yixin.

“As visitors lift the lamps, the lights rise with them. Through modern technology, we wanted to create an interactive story in which, as visitors look at the tower, the tower responds to them,” Chen said.

She added that the team hoped to help visitors from China and abroad experience Chinese culture and promote traditional culture in ways that are more engaging and appealing to younger generations.

Finale of the 2026 Digital Heritage Global Innovator Contest in Nanjing on July 22. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

After 10 days of international collaboration, the cultural exploration, which began with lights being illuminated beneath the tower, concluded with a lighting ceremony. The competition guided the projects through the full process, from concept development and international co-creation to on-site implementation.

Samanta Isaia, managing director of Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, said the competition gave participants an opportunity to connect different civilizations through digital forms of expression. She added that cross-cultural exchanges could expand the boundaries of people’s understanding.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)