Guangdong innovation contest accelerates SME growth in smart equipment, home sectors

(ECNS) -- The final round of the 10th “Innovator Guangdong” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest for small and medium-sized enterprises in the smart equipment and smart home sectors was held on Tuesday at Najin Science and Technology Industrial Park in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District.

The final round of the 10th “Innovator Guangdong” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest is held at Najin Science and Technology Industrial Park in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District on July 21, 2026. (Photo: Provided to China News Service)

The contest attracted nearly 200 teams from SMEs and startups, providing incentives and comprehensive resource support to help innovative projects reach commercialization and promote the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry.

Guided by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province and organized by the Guangdong Machinery Industry Quality Management Association, the contest selected 30 enterprise teams and 20 startup teams from the preliminary rounds to compete in the final.

Participants presented innovative solutions in areas including core components for smart equipment, industrial robot applications, smart home connectivity and AIoT edge computing, showcasing achievements ranging from laboratory prototypes to industrial applications.

The event also served as a platform connecting smart equipment manufacturers, home system integrators, core component suppliers and investment institutions, helping promising projects move from initial concepts to factory production and consumer markets.

According to the organizer, the contest will continue to integrate investment, industrial park and supply chain resources through its platform, building a full-cycle service ecosystem to support the growth of more high-quality enterprises in Guangdong.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)