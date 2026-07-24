Xinjiang naan transformed into trendy collectibles, winning over tourists

(ECNS) — Naan, a traditional baked flatbread and staple food in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is inspiring a growing range of cultural and creative products that are proving popular with tourists from China and abroad.

“It is better to go three days without meat than one day without naan,” goes a long-standing folk saying in the region.

Tourists visit a naan-themed souvenir shop in the Xinjiang Grand Bazaar, July 22, 2026. （Photo: China News Service / Gou Jipeng)

At a cultural and creative store called Naan Lai Le in the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar, shelves are filled with merchandise inspired by the traditional food, attracting a steady stream of shoppers.

“Xinjiang is now in its peak tourism season, and our naan-themed products are attracting many visitors from China and abroad,” said store owner Cao Siqi.

In August 2024, Cao and five like-minded partners, all born in the 1990s, founded Naan Lai Le Culture Media (Xinjiang) Co., Ltd.

In less than two years, the team has developed dozens of product lines inspired by local foods, including naan, baked buns, Xinjiang dried fruits and grilled lamb skewers. It has also opened four directly operated stores, with sales exceeding 20 million yuan ($2.79 million) in 2025.

To transform the traditional flatbread into trendy toys and collectibles that appeal to younger consumers, Cao and her partners redesigned the shape of naan, introduced youthful visual styles and created anthropomorphic naan characters.

Their first product was a naan-shaped backpack called Beishang Xingnaan, a name that plays on a Chinese expression meaning to pack one’s bags and set off. The product took six months to develop.

“We have also authorized more than 40 stores across China to sell our naan-themed products,” Cao said, adding that sales have been particularly strong in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing.

She said the brand’s core customers are people aged between 22 and 35.

Cao and her partners had all previously left Xinjiang to pursue their studies. By returning home to start a business, they hope to help more young people learn about Xinjiang through cultural and creative products.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)