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Chinese central SOEs post profits of $206 billion in H1

2026-07-23 17:06:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) generated 1.4 trillion yuan ($206 billion) in profits in the first half of 2026, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said Tuesday.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.5% year on year, while R&D spending increased 3.8%. Fifty central SOEs won 112 awards in the 2025 National Science and Technology Awards.

SOEs are accelerating industrial upgrades, with China Telecom completing the country's first AI multi agent trusted communication trial and China Mobile leading development of the world’s first 6G international standard.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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