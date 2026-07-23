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Macao SAR hosts Portuguese speaking cultural delegation

2026-07-23 17:03:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) hosted a reception on Wednesday for a delegation of cultural officials from Portuguese-speaking countries.

The delegation will visit Macao, Guangzhou and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to explore cultural preservation and innovation in the Greater Bay Area.

The visit was jointly organized by the commissioner's office and the Macao SAR government.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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