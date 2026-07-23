Supreme People's Procuratorate issues 15th Five-Year Plan

(ECNS) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has issued the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for Procuratorial Work, outlining major goals through 2030.

The plan calls for strengthening legal supervision systems, improving mechanisms for judicial fairness and efficiency, and enhancing technology-driven development and grassroots capacity.

It outlines 21 key tasks, including regulating law enforcement involving enterprises and preventing improper cross regional enforcement.

Procuratorial organs nationwide were urged to implement the plan to better serve modernization through the rule of law.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)