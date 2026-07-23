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China Coast Guard expels Philippine vessels from Huangyan Island waters

2026-07-23 16:59:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Thursday that it expelled two Philippine government vessels around Huangyan Island despite repeated warnings.

Jiang Lue, spokesman for the China Coast Guard, said in a statement that the two vessels, No 3012 and 3018, intruded into waters under China's jurisdiction near Huangyan Island despite repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side.

The CCG tracked, monitored, blocked and expelled the vessels in what it described as a professional and lawful operation.

"Huangyan Island is China's inherent territory. We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringing and provocative actions," Jiang said.

The CCG vowed to continue law enforcement and rights protection activities in the area.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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