Shipbuilders in E China's Jiangsu expand into greener, higher-value vessels

(ECNS) -- A 9,000-TEU container ship floated out of dock Wednesday at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Jingjiang City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, as the city accelerates its shift toward greener, higher-value vessels. The ship will undergo sea trials after outfitting and equipment tests.

A 9,000-TEU container ship floats out of dock at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Jingjiang, Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Hua)

Jingjiang is home to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group and New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., both among the world’s top 10 shipbuilders, as well as more than 200 supporting companies and nearly 50,000 workers. In 2025, Jingjiang accounted for 8.5% of global ship completions, 6.1% of new orders, and 10.9% of the order book.

Local shipbuilders are increasing research into LNG, methanol and ammonia propulsion while developing LNG-powered and dual-fuel vessels.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group currently has 258 vessels on order totaling 21 million deadweight tons.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)