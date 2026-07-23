China In Photos: Chinese company releases world's largest open-source AI model

Released on last Friday, Kimi K3 is a 2.8-trillion-parameter model with native vision and a 1-million-token context window, which is designed for frontier intelligence in long-horizon coding, knowledge work and reasoning, rather than simple question answering.

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 has put China's foundation-model sector on a faster path to technological and commercial maturity, while leading a new wave of competition in the global AI market, industry experts said.