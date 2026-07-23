Trade through HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park tops $3.2 billion in H1

(ECNS)— Imports and exports through the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park reached 22.01 billion yuan ($3.24 billion) in the first half of 2026, Huangpu Customs said Thursday.

The park handled 23,000 tonnes of cargo, with value and volume rising 56.4% and 98.6% year on year. More than 1,500 types of goods passed through the facility, which extends Hong Kong International Airport’s cargo terminal functions across the boundary to Dongguan.

Its one-stop model enables export air cargo to be loaded directly onto aircraft and imported air cargo to be collected directly, helping businesses reduce their overall logistics costs by about 30 percent.

The park currently serves more than 2,400 import and export enterprises. As its role as a regional logistics hub continues to grow, it is attracting an increasingly wider range of cargo.

Zhang Jielong of the Liancheng (Dongguan) Tuna Processing and Trading Center said chilled aquatic products can now be flown directly to Hong Kong and transferred through the park, cutting clearance time by 30%. The center expects to import up to 500 tonnes of tuna this year.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)