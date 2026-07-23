Thursday Jul 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Acid jujube project turns Gobi desert green in Xinjiang

2026-07-23 14:43:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- In Baicheng County, Xinjiang, 400,000 acid jujube seedlings are thriving on land that was barren and saline just two years ago, part of efforts to restore degraded Gobi desert.

Fruit trees grow on the Gobi desert in Baicheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: An Ran)
Fruit trees grow on the Gobi desert in Baicheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: An Ran)

Zhang Haoran, a former government employee in his 50s, came to Baicheng in 2019 to join the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program. His team improved soil conditions, achieving sapling survival rates of 80–90%.

The project has used drip irrigation and planted intercropping crops such as melon, herbaceous peony and peony to improve soil quality. Local companies have also invested, boosting green development.

The initiative has created jobs for more than 3,000 villagers, who earn 120–150 yuan ($16–21) per day, with annual incomes reaching up to 50,000 yuan.

Zhang plans to expand to 3,300 hectares and develop products such as acid jujube tea and juice.

(By Tang Yuxian)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]