2026 China-ASEAN Financial Conference held in South China

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China-ASEAN Financial Conference was held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Tuesday, during which participants released the China-ASEAN “AI + Finance” Cooperation Initiative.

The event was jointly hosted by the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Belt and Road Interbank Regular Cooperation Mechanism. More than 170 representatives from regulatory authorities, banks, universities and technology companies across 12 countries and regions attended.

The 2026 China-ASEAN Financial Conference is held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on J uly 22, 2026. (Photo: Huang Yanmei from China News Service)

The two-day conference focused on AI-driven financial innovation, cross-border data governance and regional talent development, further strengthening Guangxi’s role as a hub for smart financial cooperation between China and ASEAN.

The China-ASEAN “AI + Finance” Cooperation Initiative identifies five key areas, including expanding cross-border financial services, establishing cooperation mechanisms and balancing innovation with security, with the aim of building greater consensus on regional collaboration.

The initiative calls for the development of a secure, efficient and inclusive intelligent financial ecosystem through AI-enabled financial cooperation and governance, supporting efforts to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

It also encourages practical applications in areas including cross-border supply chain finance, cross-border payments and intelligent operations, as well as pilot projects designed to meet the needs of regional trade and industrial cooperation.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)