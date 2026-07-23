Global Civilization Institute inaugurated in Beijing to promote civilization studies

(ECNS) -- The Global Civilization Institute was inaugurated in Beijing on Wednesday as an academic platform dedicated to advancing research on civilizations and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among them.

Gao Xiang, president and Party secretary of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, unveils the plaque of the Global Civilization Institute. （Photo: cass.cn/Zhu Gaolei)

Established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the institute aims to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, conduct interdisciplinary research on global civilizations and develop a Chinese intellectual framework for the study of civilizations.

Its research will focus on areas including fundamental theories of civilization, the history and comparative study of civilizations, new forms of human advancement and the impact of artificial intelligence on the development of global civilizations.

The institute is expected to provide intellectual support and a theoretical foundation for deepening dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations, building consensus on global cooperation and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

According to CASS, the institute will also establish a global network for academic dialogue and cooperation and create a high-level platform for international exchanges on civilization studies.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)