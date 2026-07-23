Multi-season harvest boosts tea industry in Guizhou

(ECNS) – Tea gardens in Fengxiangxi Town, Dejiang County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, have entered the peak harvest season for tencha, a key raw material used to produce matcha.

A matcha tea garden in Dejiang County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Wang Xian)

After nearly a month of shade cultivation, reduced exposure to sunlight has increased the amino acid and chlorophyll content of the tea leaves.

A multi-season harvesting model has replaced the traditional single spring harvest, enabling production throughout the year. Workers are now busy picking, bagging and transporting fresh tea leaves.

"We used to work for only one season. Now we can harvest two or three times a year and have work throughout the year," said a local worker, adding that daily earnings range from 300 to 500 yuan (about $41 to $68).

A tencha processing workshop in Dejiang County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Zhou Tingting)

Tencha production requires strict quality control. A local tea company processes fresh leaves through steaming, drying and stem-and-leaf separation. Production supervisor He Changyou said each batch must meet European standards, with the finished product distinguished by its bright green color and light, natural fragrance.

In response to growing market demand, the company has installed new intelligent production lines. Huang Dajiang, a company official, said three lines are currently in operation, with one running at full capacity and processing eight metric tons of fresh leaves per day. Annual output is expected to reach 110 metric tons.

The company has also established a complete supply chain covering harvesting, processing and sales, significantly improving the utilization rate of tea leaves.

Staff prepares matcha drinks at a tea shop in Dejiang County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Wang Xian)

At the consumer level, a matcha-themed tea shop in Dejiang has become popular among young customers. Staff member Ran Huanhuan said the shop uses locally produced matcha and sells between 300 and 400 cups per day, generating monthly sales of more than 100,000 yuan.

Dejiang County has established 28 tencha production lines, with another six under construction, and has developed 1,267 hectares of matcha tea gardens. Annual tencha output is expected to reach 400 metric tons in 2026.

(By Tang Yuxian)