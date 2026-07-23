China's central bank to unveil commemorative coins for Beijing Central Axis

Photo shows the 150-gram rectangular gold coin. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

(ECNS) -- China's central bank,the People's Bank of China, said on Wednesday that a set of gold and silver commemorative coins featuring the Beijing Central Axis will be issued on July 27.

The set comprises one gold coin and five silver coins, all legal tender in China, according to the Bank.

The obverse side of all these commemorative coins features the national emblem of China, with the country name and the year inscribed. The reverse of the 150-gram rectangular gold coin features an overview of the Beijing Central Axis.

The reverses of the five 30-gram rectangular silver coins depict landmark sites and buildings along the axis, including the Bell and Drum Towers, the Palace Museum, Tian'anmen Square, and the Temple of Heaven.

(By Alex)