Chinese animated film All Wishes Come True sets for overseas release

(ECNS) -- The producers of Chinese animated film All Wishes Come True recently announced plans to release it in multiple countries and regions, bringing the legendary Chinese tale of the Eight Immortals to global audiences in a new animated form.

The film has boosted Chinese summer box office, earning more than 373 million yuan ($55.13 million) as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to CCTV reports.

The animated film All Wishes Come True holds its premiere event in Beijing recently. (Photo courtesy of the film's production team)

(By Kira)