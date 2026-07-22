China to equip 90% ports with smart inspection devices by 2030

(ECNS) -- More than 90% of China's ports will be equipped with smart inspection devices by 2030, as part of the country's push to upgrade customs supervision with AI and big data, the General Administration of Customs of China said Wednesday.

The vehicle scanning system (H986) operates in Haikou, a coastal city in south China's Hainan province, on July 29, 2025. (File photo: China News Service)

The customs authority plans to revise customs and quarantine laws over the next five years.

Authorities said more high-tech devices including smart scanners and inspection robots will be deployed to reduce manual inspections and cargo dwell time. Systems will integrate temperature monitoring, radiation detection and baggage screening for faster passenger clearance.

The "AI + big data + smart equipment" model will be widely applied to customs operations by 2030, making "contactless customs clearance" the norm for both businesses and travelers.

The customs authority also plans to revise customs and quarantine laws over the next five years to support the transition.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)