China Pharma Innovation Conference opens in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- The first China Pharma Innovation Conference (CPIC 2026) opened Wednesday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, bringing together nearly 900 speakers from 22 countries.

Held under the theme “China Innovation, Global Collaboration, Shanghai Deal-Making,” the three-day event features 65 sessions covering fields such as AI-powered drug development, cell and gene therapy, antibody-drug conjugates and weight-loss medicines.

Organized by TONACEA, the event is part of Shanghai International Biopharmaceutical Industry Week. Shanghai’s biopharmaceutical industry exceeded 1 trillion yuan in scale in 2025, with policies supporting innovation across the industry chain.

Experts highlighted China’s advantages in clinical resources, manufacturing, talent and commercialization efficiency as solutions to rising global drug development costs.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)