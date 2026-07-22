Concert marks 25th anniversary of Sino Russian treaty in Harbin

(ECNS) -- A special symphony concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation was held Tuesday evening at Harbin Concert Hall in Heilongjiang Province.

A special symphony concert marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation was held in Harbin, (Photo: China News Service)

The 70-minute performance featured Russia's Sakha (Yakutia) National Philharmonic Orchestra, Tver Oblast String Quintet, and the Harbin Symphony Orchestra.

The concert was hosted by the China-Russia Committee on Friendship, Peace and Development and co-organized by Heilongjiang province and Russia's Primorsky Krai.

Harbin, a city long known for its Russian cultural ties, became Asia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Music in 2010.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)