Concert marks 25th anniversary of Sino Russian treaty in Harbin

(ECNS) -- A special symphony concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation was held Tuesday evening at Harbin Concert Hall in Heilongjiang Province.
The 70-minute performance featured Russia's Sakha (Yakutia) National Philharmonic Orchestra, Tver Oblast String Quintet, and the Harbin Symphony Orchestra.
The concert was hosted by the China-Russia Committee on Friendship, Peace and Development and co-organized by Heilongjiang province and Russia's Primorsky Krai.
Harbin, a city long known for its Russian cultural ties, became Asia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Music in 2010.
(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)