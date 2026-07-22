European heatwave drives surge in Jiangmen fan exports

(ECNS) -- Jiangmen Customs in south China's Guangdong Province is helping local fan manufacturers accelerate exports to Europe, where a prolonged heatwave has driven up demand for energy-efficient cooling appliances.

Customs officers of Xinhui District conduct an on-site inspection at a fan manufacturer in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Liu Lanfen)

"Ceiling fans are popular among European households for their low energy consumption and air circulation benefits. Many developers now include them as standard features," said Liu Yingcong, deputy general manager of Jiangmen Xinhui Tengsam Hardware & Electric Co., Ltd. "This year, European clients added 100,000 units to their orders, an increase of one-third from last year."

The company, a private manufacturer specializing in decorative and industrial ceiling fans for over 20 years, has adapted to international competition by building its own R&D team, upgrading motor performance and design to align with overseas aesthetics and energy standards, while actively exploring new markets through platforms such as the Canton Fair.

To support demand and tight shipping schedules, Xinhui Customs has offered off-hour clearance services and guidance on rules of origin under free trade agreements. Deng Zhuobin, section chief of the customs office, said 171 certificates of origin were issued for fan exports from Xinhui in the first half of this year, with a total value of 77.34 million yuan ($10.77 million). The figures represent year-on-year increases of 52.7% and 22.5%, respectively.

Jiangmen's fan exports to Europe reached 770 million yuan (about $107.18 million) in the first half of 2026, up 72.9% year on year.

(By Tang Yuxian)