China targets 56.4% forest and grassland coverage by 2030

(Photo/VCG)

(ECNS) -- China aims to raise its forest and grassland coverage rate to 56.4% by 2030, according to a newly released five-year plan for forestry and grassland conservation and utilization, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) said on Wednesday.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) will focus on six major tasks and nine key projects to promote high-quality development of the forestry and grassland sector through enhanced conservation efforts, the administration said at a press conference.

Specific targets for 2030 include a forest coverage rate of 25.8%, a total forest stock volume of 22.4 billion cubic meters, and gross output value of the forestry and grassland industry reaching 14 trillion yuan (approximately $2 trillion), according to the plan, jointly issued by the NFGA and other relevant government departments.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), China sustained improvements in ecosystem quality, with forest area and stock volume maintaining simultaneous growth for more than 40 consecutive years. The country also led the world in continuous dual reductions in both desertified and sandified land areas, the administration added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)