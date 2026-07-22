'Hello! China' tourism promotion campaign launched at Sydney Airport

(ECNS) -- The "Hello! China" tourism promotion campaign has been launched at the international terminal of Sydney Airport.

The "Hello! China" tourism promotion campaign is launched at Sydney Airport on July 13, 2026. (Photo: China National Tourist Office in Sydney)

Forty digital screens in the departure hall are displaying Chinese tourism content daily from 4 a.m. to midnight, attracting international travelers.

The China National Tourist Office in Sydney said the departure hall at Sydney Airport's international terminal handles approximately 22,000 to 26,000 outbound international passengers daily, with travelers from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, as well as Southeast Asia and Europe.

The campaign highlights China's 30-day visa-free policy for Australian tourists, payment facilitation measures, and the natural scenery, history and culture of Inner Mongolia. The tourist office said the initiative leverages multiple partners to expand the reach of China's tourism brand in the Australian market.

(By Tang Yuxian)