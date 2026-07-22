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Ministry of Commerce responds to EU fine on AliExpress

2026-07-22 16:55:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and grave concern over the European Commission's decision to fine AliExpress 550 million euros (about $576.7 million) under the EU Digital Services Act.

The MOC said it firmly opposes the EU's practice of setting up digital barriers and taking discriminatory measures under the pretext of platform regulation to restrict Chinese e-commerce companies.

The ministry urged the EU to stop abusing its discretion by exploiting legal ambiguity and to treat Chinese companies fairly and impartially. China will firmly support Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their rights through legal means and will take strong measures to protect the interests of Chinese companies, the spokesperson added.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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