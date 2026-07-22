China voices strong dissatisfaction, opposition to EU's fine on AliExpress

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday voiced strong dissatisfaction and serious concern over the European Commission's decision to fine AliExpress 550 million euros (about $627 million) under the EU's Digital Services Act.

China firmly opposes the EU's moves to set up digital barriers under the guise of platform regulation and adopt discriminatory measures to restrict and suppress the normal operations of Chinese e-commerce companies in Europe, a MOC spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson urged the EU to stop abusing its discretionary power through legal ambiguities and treat Chinese companies in a fair and just manner.

China will firmly support Chinese companies in safeguarding their rights via legal means and will take solid steps to protect their legitimate interests, the spokesperson added.