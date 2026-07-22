Beijing's digital economy expands 7.8% in H1

(ECNS) -- Beijing's digital economy grew 7.8% year on year in the first half of 2026, with core digital industries increasing 9.8%, driving overall economic growth, according to local authorities.

The city will further implement its "AI Plus" action plan, aiming to add 50,000 PFLOPS of intelligent computing power and boost total computing capacity beyond 130,000 PFLOPS by year's end. It also plans to increase green energy use in data centers to over 3 billion kWh this year.

Digital Economy Industry Expo 2026 is held in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2026.(Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)