China records year's first 50℃ reading

（ECNS）— A national-level meteorological station at Ayding Lake in Turpan, Xinjiang, recorded 50℃ on Tuesday, the highest temperature reported by any national-level station in China so far this year, according to China Weather Network.

(Photo: China Weather Network)

Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin have endured persistent heat in recent days. Since early July, Turpan has logged 20 days above 40℃, with forecasts showing the extreme heat will continue.

Chongqing issued a red alert Wednesday, while nearly all districts in Chengdu also posted red alerts. Meteorologist Zhou Lixian said continental high pressure, descending air currents and abundant sunshine are driving the heat, which is intensified by basin geography that traps hot air.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)