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China's social insurance funds reach 11.07 trillion yuan balance

2026-07-22 16:37:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
An elderly person tries out an assistive wheelchair during the 12th China International Senior Services Expo held in Beijing, May 18, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
An elderly person tries out an assistive wheelchair during the 12th China International Senior Services Expo held in Beijing, May 18, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China’s three major social insurance funds had a cumulative balance of 11.07 trillion yuan by the end of June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Cui Pengcheng said participants in basic pension insurance, unemployment insurance and work-related injury insurance totaled 1.076 billion, 249 million and 323 million, respectively. Compared with last year, participation rose by 4.73 million, 4.35 million and 22.83 million.

From January to June, the combined revenue of the three social insurance funds totaled 4.88 trillion yuan, while expenditures stood at 4.14 trillion yuan. The ministry said the funds operated generally stably during the period.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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