Rilangshan Tunnel breakthrough marks progress on Xining–Chengdu Railway

(ECNS) -- The Rilangshan Tunnel on the Sichuan section of the Xining–Chengdu Railway was completed Tuesday, marking a major milestone in the construction of the line.

Completion ceremony of the Rilangshan Tunnel on the Sichuan section of the Xining-Chengdu Railway on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Located in Hongxing Town, Aba Prefecture, the 2.26 km tunnel sits nearly 3,500 meters above sea level on the edge of the Qinghai–Xizang Plateau.

Builders faced extreme cold, low oxygen and unstable geology. Advanced surveying and support technologies were used to overcome challenges.

As the area is ecologically sensitive, measures included vegetation restoration, wastewater treatment and wildlife migration passages.

According to the railway construction authorities, 10 of the 14 tunnels on the Sichuan section have been completed. Overall construction progress has exceeded 55 percent.

(By Helen Mo, Liu Shuangjing)