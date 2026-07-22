Qixingping Tunnel breakthrough advances Xi’an–Chongqing HSR

(ECNS) -- The Qixingping Tunnel, a major control project on the Kangyu section of the Xi’an–Chongqing High-Speed Railway, was completed Monday, marking significant progress on the line.

Located in Xuanhan County, Sichuan Province, the tunnel stretches 13.669 kilometers, making it the second-longest on the section.

The completed Qixingping Tunnel on the Xi’an-Chongqing High-Speed Railway. (Photo: China News Service)

The Kangyu section runs 478 km from Ankang West Station in Shaanxi to Chongqing West Station.

Once completed and put into operation, the railway will connect with existing rail lines, further improving the regional transport network in central and western China and providing more convenient travel options for local residents.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)