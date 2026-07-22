Original Yueju Opera production premieres in Hangzhou

(ECNS)— An original modern Yueju Opera production titled Nüban (The Women’s Troupe) premiered in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday evening.

An original modern Yueju Opera production titled Nüban (The Women's Troupe) premieres in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province on July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Featuring an all-female cast, the production revisits the turbulent founding of the first formal training class for female Yueju Opera performers about a century ago.

It tells the story of a group of women who overcome hardship and the constraints of feudal conventions to pursue their aspirations and transform their lives.

Yueju Opera marks its 120th anniversary this year.

The production is supported by the China National Arts Fund and is scheduled to embark on a nationwide tour.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)