Sun Yingsha retains women's singles world No. 1 ranking for four straight years

(ECNS)— Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha has remained top of the women’s singles world rankings for four consecutive years, World Table Tennis announced on Tuesday.

In the latest rankings released on July 20, Sun remained first with 11,350 points.

Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha. (File photo: China News Service)

Sun overtook compatriot Chen Meng to become world No. 1 on July 19, 2022.

During her four-year reign at the summit, Sun won the women’s singles titles at the 2023 and 2025 World Table Tennis Championships and became the first woman to claim three consecutive World Cup singles crowns.

She has also captured women’s singles gold at the Asian Games and the Asian Cup.

Earlier this month, Sun won the women’s singles title at the WTT United States Smash, securing her sixth WTT Grand Smash singles crown.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)