Heilongjiang smart agriculture training showcases intelligent breeding 5.0

(ECNS) -- A smart agriculture training program opened Tuesday in Jiansanjiang, part of the Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province, showcasing frontier technologies including intelligent rice breeding 5.0, gene edited breeding and long term black soil monitoring.

A smart agriculture training program opens in Jiansanjiang, part of the Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

More than 100 trainees visited sites including the Yazhou Bay National Laboratory innovation platform, the Qixing Farm smart seedling base, and the Beidahuang smart agricultural machinery center.

Demonstrations included drones collecting data for variable rate fertilization and smart irrigation systems automatically controlling water levels.

The program was co-hosted by the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Beidahuang Group.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)