China Southern Airlines takes delivery of 12th C919

(ECNS) -- China Southern Airlines took delivery of its 12th domestically built COMAC C919 on Tuesday.

The aircraft, registered B 659G, landed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the city’s main international gateway.

China Southern Airlines takes delivery of its 12th domestically built COMAC C919 on July 21, 2026. (Screenshot from CCTV News)

It is the first new C919 to join the carrier’s fleet during this summer travel peak. Operated by China Southern’s Hunan Branch in Changsha, the jet becomes the branch’s fourth C919 and will serve routes to Beijing, Chengdu, Xi’an and Shenyang.

To date, China Southern's C919 fleet has operated over 12,800 flights and carried more than 1.76 million passengers. Since its first flight in Hunan, the aircraft has operated over 3,400 flights in the province, transporting over 440,000 passengers.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)