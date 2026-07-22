China adds 6.95 million new urban jobs in first half

(ECNS) -- China created 6.95 million new urban jobs in the first half of 2026, flat year on year, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate averaging 5.2%, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Wednesday.

Students seek jobs at a recruitment fair held in Beijing in March 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

From January to June, the ministry disbursed 3.6 billion yuan ($530 million) in unemployment insurance premium returns, 900 million yuan in one-time job expansion subsidies, and 1.2 billion yuan in skills upgrade allowances.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)