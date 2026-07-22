China’s durian imports reach 1.87 million tonnes in 2025, double 2022 level

The photo shows durians piled up in the workshop of an agricultural enterprise in Hainan. (Photo、China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China’s durian imports totaled 1.87 million tonnes in 2025, double the volume recorded in 2022, Wang Jun, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), said Wednesday at a State Council Information Office press conference.

Since 2022, the GAC has granted market access to durians from five countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos, broadening supply sources for the Chinese market.

Malaysia began shipping fresh whole durians to China in August 2024, after previously exporting frozen durians, pulp and other processed products.

Wang said the GAC would further expand imports during China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030) by improving market access, supervision and services.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)