China to build national zero carbon factories, computing facilities

(ECNS) -- China will begin building national level zero carbon factories and computing facilities, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Wednesday.

Applicants must meet three core assessment indicators: carbon emissions per unit of energy consumption, the share of non-fossil energy consumption, and the proportion of physically certified non-fossil energy electricity consumption. Eight guiding indicators will also be considered.

The ministry said it will support the development of a zero carbon industrial ecosystem covering energy supply, technology R&D, standard setting and financial support.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)