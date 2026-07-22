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China to build national zero carbon factories, computing facilities

2026-07-22 15:43:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- China will begin building national level zero carbon factories and computing facilities, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Wednesday.

Applicants must meet three core assessment indicators: carbon emissions per unit of energy consumption, the share of non-fossil energy consumption, and the proportion of physically certified non-fossil energy electricity consumption. Eight guiding indicators will also be considered.

The ministry said it will support the development of a zero carbon industrial ecosystem covering energy supply, technology R&D, standard setting and financial support.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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