National figure skating league opens in Hangzhou with 600 skaters

(ECNS) -- The third stop of the 2026 Chinese Figure Skating Interclub League opened on Tuesday in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang province, marking the first time the province has hosted a national-level professional figure skating points ranking series.

Figure skaters compete during the third stop of the 2026 Chinese Figure Skating Interclub League in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The event has drawn more than 600 skaters from over 70 clubs nationwide, competing across five age categories and five disciplines.

The venue is equipped with a digital twin smart operation system that uses AI to monitor over 6,000 devices 24 hours a day, enabling visualized management of event scheduling, spectator flow and emergency response.

The competition runs through Sunday at the Huanglong Huayang Ice Sports Center, which features a 1,800 m² Olympic-standard rink and seating for 3,000 spectators.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)