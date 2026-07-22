S China's Qingyuan ornamental fish exports reach 200,000 in H1

(ECNS) -- Qingyuan Customs in south China’s Guangdong Province inspected and cleared 200,000 ornamental fish worth 1.23 million yuan ($181,000) for export in the first half of 2026, it said Wednesday. The fish were shipped to eight countries and regions, including Singapore, Australia and Malaysia.

Qingyuan Customs officers conduct an on-site inspection of ornamental fish for export. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Ye)

A recent shipment of 2,500 goldfish from Qingyuan KINGWORLD Aquarium Co., Ltd. passed inspection and quarantine before being exported to Australia.

Ornamental fish exports are subject to strict requirements covering disease monitoring, breeding, water quality and veterinary drug use. Customs has helped local companies meet destination-market rules and improve their quality and safety management systems, said Duan Xiujuan, manager of the company.

Qingyuan Customs has also provided technical guidance and accelerated clearance to help keep the fish healthy during summer shipments.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)