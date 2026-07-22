China a major trading partner for over 160 countries and regions: GAC

New Zealand exhibitors cook dishes at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China is a major trading partner for more than 160 countries and regions, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Wednesday at a State Council Information Office press conference.

Since the beginning of the year, China has granted market access to 138 agricultural products, including Vietnamese pomelos and Belgian apples, along with 29 food products from 15 countries. Imported food now comes from more than 150 countries and regions, according to the press conference.

During China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), customs authorities will streamline clearance procedures, reduce cross-border logistics costs and speed up clearance for fresh agricultural and food products.

Since July 1, departure tax refund applications covering purchases below 10,000 yuan ($1,470) have been subject to random physical checks rather than inspection of every application. Customs has also rolled out paperless processing to make refunds easier for overseas visitors.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)