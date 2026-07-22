Cross-Strait cultural exchange and Minnan music season opens in Wenzhou

(ECNS)— The 2026 Cross-Strait Banping Mountain Cultural Exchange and Minnan Music Season opened Tuesday in Dongtou District, Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Held under the theme “Shared Minnan Roots, Everlasting Melodies,” the event brought together more than 600 young entrepreneurs, artists, cultural workers and social media creators from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The 2026 Cross-Strait Banping Mountain Cultural Exchange and Minnan Music Season opens in Dongtou District, Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Wu I-Ding, deputy director of the Kuomintang’s Mainland Affairs Department, said cross-Strait cultural roots are embedded in shared accents and music — ties that cannot be severed.

At the opening ceremony, the Wenzhou office of the Taiwan Federation of Performing Arts Workers was inaugurated, and several young musicians from Taiwan were appointed “resident island artists.”

Chen Huanhao, chairman of the federation, said the new office would promote the joint creation of Minnan arts, the sharing of performing arts resources and exchanges between cultural professionals.

The event also launched a youth experience camp and a short-video competition encouraging participants to highlight cultural ties through Banping Mountain, Dongtou’s island scenery and Minnan folk customs.

Cross-Strait exchange activities centered on Banping Mountain have been held for 16 years, attracting more than 4,300 participants, with rising numbers of young people from Taiwan.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)