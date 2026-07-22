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13th China Acrobatic Exhibition launches in south China's Beihai

2026-07-22 14:26:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 13th China Acrobatic Exhibition opened on Tuesday evening at the Beihai People's Theatre in a coastal city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 

Acrobats perform during the opening night of the 13th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
Acrobats perform during the opening night of the 13th China Acrobatic Exhibition in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

It features 8 acrobatic productions and 45 acrobatic and magic acts from 23 provincial-level regions.

A total of 24 performances will be staged, with participants including state-owned troupes, art schools and independent artists.

The opening night featured seven acrobatic acts and magic performances, showcasing classic skills including balancing, juggling and tumbling.

Running until Aug. 15, the showcase adopts a dual-city model in Beihai and Nanning, the regional capital.

It will also include industry seminars, free public performances and online streaming.

Launched in 1984, this year’s exhibition marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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