Chinese naval hospital ship to carry out Harmonious Mission 2026

(ECNS)— The Chinese naval hospital ship Auspicious Ark will depart in late July for Africa and South Asia to carry out Harmonious Mission 2026, China’s Ministry of National Defense said.

During the mission, the ship will provide medical and health services and conduct cultural exchange activities.

Chinese naval hospital ship Auspicious Ark. (File photo: CCTV News)

This will mark the first overseas mission undertaken by the Auspicious Ark since it was commissioned.

The mission aims to strengthen traditional friendship and practical cooperation with partner countries, provide public security goods to the international community, support the Global Security Initiative, and contribute to building a maritime community with a shared future.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)