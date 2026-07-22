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China's key health indicators rank among top in upper-middle-income, populous countries

2026-07-22 14:53:37Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has made historic progress in its healthcare system, with major health indicators now standing among the forefront of upper-middle-income countries and nations with a population of over 100 million, the country's top health official said on Tuesday at a press conference.

Acording to Lei Haichao, director of the National Health Commission, during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) period, the premature death rate from major chronic diseases fell below 14%, while the national health literacy rate rose by nearly 2 percentage points annually to 33.69% in 2025. Eye care and vision screening covered 95.8% of children aged six and under.

Average height among boys and girls aged six to 17 increased by 2.1 centimeters and 2.2 centimeters, respectively, during the five-year period. The rise in overweight and obesity among children under six was also brought under control.

China will strengthen public health and medical service systems, deepen healthcare reform, promote traditional Chinese medicine and improve fertility-support policies, Lei said.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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