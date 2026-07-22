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State Grid tops list of 2026 Fortune China 500

2026-07-22 14:25:11Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Fortune China released its 2026 China 500 list Tuesday, with State Grid Corporation of China ranking first on revenue of $555.37 billion, followed by China National Petroleum and Sinopec Group.

China State Construction Engineering ranked fourth. Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn and Apple’s largest contract manufacturer, placed fifth, followed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in sixth. JD.com rose two places to ninth, becoming the only mainland private company in the top 10.

The companies generated combined revenue of $14.26 trillion in 2025, up about 0.3% from last year’s total. Their combined net profit rose about 5% to $794.9 billion, while the minimum annual revenue required for inclusion was about $3.54 billion.

Buoyed by rising precious metal prices, Hunan Gold recorded the biggest climb, moving up 155 places. Electric vehicle and battery companies also advanced sharply, with Leapmotor, CALB and XPeng rising 151, 125 and 113 places, respectively.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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