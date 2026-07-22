China's oil and gas output hits record high in 2025

(ECNS) -- China’s crude oil output reached a record 216 million metric tons in 2025, while natural gas production increased by more than 10 billion m³ for the ninth consecutive year, bringing total oil and gas output to 420 million tons of oil equivalent, the National Energy Administration said Tuesday.

The figures mark a new high for the country’s energy sector. Officials said self-sufficiency in oil and gas has improved significantly, supported by advances in technology, upstream reforms and progress in the low-carbon transition.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)