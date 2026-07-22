(ECNS) -- The 2026 Beijing-Taiwan Education Exchange Week opened in Beijing on Monday and will run through Friday. The event features three sessions focusing on higher education, vocational education and basic education.

The 2026 Beijing-Taiwan Education Exchange Week kicks off in Beijing on July 20, 2026. The higher education session is held at the University of Science and Technology Beijing. (Photo: The organizer)

The higher education session was held on Monday at the University of Science and Technology Beijing, with a theme of "Mutual Learning for Exchange, Industry-Education Integration for New Progress." More than 200 university presidents, experts and scholars attended. Several cooperation projects were launched at the opening ceremony.

The session featured a roundtable forum and four parallel sub-forums. An automotive technology and culture camp for youth also opened on the same day.

The vocational education session, themed "Integration and Innovation for a Shared Digital and Intelligent Future in Beijing and Taiwan," was held in Fengtai District, attracting over 200 participants including experts, entrepreneurs and students.

The session featured keynote speeches, policy briefings and a startup competition, providing a platform for in-depth dialogue on vocational education. The winners of the 4th "Qingchuanggu" Beijing-Taiwan Youth Startup Skills Competition were announced at the event. Officials from Fengtai District also introduced the district's support policies for young people from Taiwan in internships, employment and entrepreneurship.

The basic education session was held in Tongzhou District on Tuesday, focusing on digital empowerment and high-quality development in basic education. More than 150 educators attended.

Participants visited Gongyuan Primary School to observe how traditional culture is integrated with modern education. School principals shared experiences in areas including culture-based education and AI applications. Teachers also held presentations and group discussions on digital teaching methods.

Taiwan participants said the exchange week serves as a bridge for educational dialogue and mutual learning. They expressed hope for continued exchanges in student visits, joint research and academic collaboration.

(By Tang Yuxian)