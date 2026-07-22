China disburses 2026 childcare subsidies to over 25 million recipients

(ECNS)— China has disbursed 2026 childcare subsidies to more than 25 million recipients, part of broader efforts to strengthen support for childbirth and child-rearing, the National Health Commission said.

So far, 27.51 million applications have been submitted, of which 27.13 million have been approved. Subsidy payments have been made to 25.16 million recipients, CCTV News reported.

(File photo: China News Service)

China also plans to expand a range of supporting services this year. China aims to add 150,000 affordable childcare places and enable another 1,000 primary-level medical institutions to diagnose and treat common childhood illnesses. In addition, 10,000 medical institutions are expected to provide early-pregnancy care services, while girls aged 13 will be offered HPV vaccinations free of charge.

The country’s childbirth support system has steadily improved. A draft law on childcare services has been released for public comment, and 12,226 early-pregnancy care clinics have been established nationwide. China now has 645 institutions authorized to provide assisted reproductive technologies, with success rates reaching internationally advanced levels. Birth-friendly hospitals are also being promoted, with more single and double maternity rooms and wider access to pharmacological pain relief during labor.

In 17 provincial-level regions, maternity insurance funds cover 158 days of leave, including extended leave. Assisted reproductive services are included in medical insurance nationwide, and maternity allowances are paid directly to eligible individuals. Free education for the final year of preschool, introduced in 2025, benefited about 14 million children.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), China will accelerate affordable childcare expansion, broaden maternity insurance coverage, extend free education, and strengthen housing support for first-marriage and first-time-parent families.

The National Health Commission has also launched a nationwide initiative to recognize birth-friendly cities and organizations.

The selection will be conducted once every three years, with each round recognizing no more than 10 prefecture-level cities, 30 county-level cities and 200 organizations. The initiative is intended to encourage local authorities and employers to improve the overall environment supporting childbirth and child-rearing.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)