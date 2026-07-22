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Guangxi's fruit imports via China-Vietnam railway rise sharply in H1

2026-07-22 13:43:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) --The Pingxiang railway port, a land port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region that borders Vietnam, imported 18,000 metric tons of fresh tropical fruits from Southeast Asia in the first half of 2026, up 53.8% year-on-year, according to Nanning Customs of Guangxi.

The total value reached 560 million yuan ($82.5 million), an increase of 26.8%.

To ensure the freshness of the fruits, Pingxiang Customs has optimized clearance procedures, opening a dedicated channel for fresh agricultural products.

A policy has been applied to the "Tong Deng-Pingxiang-Nanning" fruit train — a cross-border rail route linking Vietnam with China's Guangxi region — allowing for immediate inspection and release upon arrival to minimize customs delays.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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