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Hainan coffee exports surge 82.35% in H1

2026-07-22 14:10:59Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Coffee exports from south China’s Hainan Province reached 11.78 million yuan ($1.73 million) in the first half of 2026, up 82.35% from a year earlier, Haikou Customs said Tuesday. The products were shipped to 19 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

After the launch of island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the zero-tariff policy has enabled local companies to directly source coffee beans from around the world for processing and export finished products, giving Hainan-processed coffee a cost advantage in overseas markets.

Haikou Customs said it is helping companies comply with export food safety rules, strengthen quality-control systems and develop higher-value coffee products.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

(Photo/China News Service)

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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